Thursday, September 29, 2022
Iran’s exports of industrial products up 70%

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s exports of industrial products have increased by 70% during the tenure of Ebrahim Raisi, who took over as Iranian President in August 2022.

Head of the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization Alireza Paymanpak also added that the quality and the packaging process of exported goods have been under close watch, so much so that no exported commodities have been returned due to defects over the past 11 months.

He added Iran’s trade in non-oil commodities has also increased by 30% in the second and third quarters of 2022.

He also touched upon the economic impacts of Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Elsewhere in his remarks, Paymanpak said Iran has sent a delegation to Indonesia to discuss preferential tarrifs.

He also noted that barter is one of the alternatives for trade in the West, adding 30% of the world’s trade is currently being done in the form of barter.

