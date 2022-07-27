Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Iran’s exports to China up by 31% in first half of 2022

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Trade

Iran’s exports to China increased by 31% in the first half of the year 2022, with the trade volume between the two countries exceeding 8 billion dollars, according to the latest statistics published by China’s General Administration of Customs.

The data show that China’s trade with Iran grew by 23% from January to June, compared to the same period last year, reaching 8.263 billion dollars.

Iran’s non-oil exports to China include chemicals, plastics, fruits, ceramic products and metals.

Meanwhile, China’s exports to Iran experienced a 16% growth, hitting 4.182 billion dollars, compared to 3.6 billion dollars worth of goods during the same period last year.

This comes as Iran is under the harshest sanctions of the US and some of its allies.

According to the report, China’s total international trade has been over 3 trillion dollars so far this year, a 10.3% growth compared to the first half 2021.

During this period, China exported 1.732 trillion dollars of goods and imported 1.347 trillion dollars worth of goods.

