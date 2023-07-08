Iran executes 2 individuals behind 2022 terror attack at Shia shrine in Shiraz

Iranian media reported on Saturday that the pair were hanged in public early in the morning, after a months-long legal procedure over the case came to a close.

The two men had received death sentences in March after they were found to be “directly involved in the arming, procurement, logistics and guidance of the main perpetrator of the terrorist attack.”

Others were also handed down jail terms.

In late October 2022, a terrorist affiliated with Daesh launched a shooting assault at the compound of Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz, Fars Province, killing over a dozen pilgrims and injuring some 40 others.

The gunman started shooting from one of the entrances of the shrine before heading to the main compound firing at pilgrims and staff.

The terror attack came as Iran was grappling with a wave of protests and riots in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in police custody.

Daesh claimed responsibility soon afterwards. Iran made several arrests in connection with the case.