Iran executes four thugs convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad

The four individuals, arrested months earlier, were sentenced to death in late November for collaboration with Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

Mizan Online, a news agency affiliated with the Iranian Judiciary, reported that the convicts — identified as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabadi, Milad Ashrafi and Manouchehr Shahbandi — were hanged on Sunday.

“With guidance from the Zionist intelligence service, this network of thugs was stealing and destroying private and public property, kidnapping people, and obtaining fake confessions,” the report added.

The spies had been armed and received wages from Mossad in the form of cryptocurrency, according to the report.

Three others were also handed down prison terms between five and 10 years for acting against national security, aiding kidnappings and possessing illegal weapons.

Over the past years, Iranian security forces have arrested spies working for Israel on numerous occasions.

Mossad has been behind a series of sabotage attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and assassination of scientists.

Officials say, most recently, Mossad is found to have played a big role, along with the US and other allies, in a wave of protests and deadly riots in Iran.