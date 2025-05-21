Iran executes attacker convicted in deadly assault on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

According to the Iranian judiciary, the incident occurred on January 27, 2023, when the assailant stormed the embassy armed with a Kalashnikov rifle. One Azerbaijani national was killed and two others were injured in the assault.

The Tehran Prosecutor’s Office immediately launched an investigation, revealing that the attacker acted on personal motives.

The man claimed his wife had entered the embassy in April 2022 and never returned home. Believing she remained inside the embassy and refused to see him, he decided to carry out the attack.

The charges against the suspect included premeditated murder, illegal possession and use of firearms – a Kalashnikov and a handgun – and disturbing public order.

After completing the investigation, the Tehran Criminal Court held several hearings with the presence of the defendant and his legal team.

The court ultimately sentenced the man to death and the verdict was upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court.

The case strained diplomatic relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan at the time of the incident.