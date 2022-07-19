Iran FM to EU’s Borrell: Tehran determined to reach a good, lasting deal

Hossein Amirabdollahian talked on the phone with the European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and exchanged views on the latest developments in talks to lift sanctions on Iran, as well as some important regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In the phone conversation, the Iranian foreign minister stated, “There is no doubt in the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement.”

The head of the Iranian diplomatic apparatus expressed gratitude to Borrell and EU coordinator Enrique Mora for their continuous efforts.

He touched on his recent talks with the foreign ministers of Italy and France and stressed, “The White House should put aside its excessive demands and doubts and realistically step in the path of finding a solution and reaching an agreement and stop repeating the past ineffective approach and unproductive behavior and resorting to pressure and sanctions as leverage.”

Meanwhile, referring to the tripartite meeting between the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey in Tehran, Amirabdollahian elaborated Iran’s approach to food and energy security.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to his recent conversation with the foreign minister of Ukraine and said, “Facilitating the export of the Ukrainian grain is of great importance.”

During the talks, the head of the European Union’s foreign policy for his part appreciated the positive and serious will of the Iranian side in the process of the negotiations so far and emphasized the necessity of presenting and summing up the ideas of the involved parties in the current situation.

While appreciating the Islamic Republic for its initiatives to overcome the obstacles and resolve some remaining disputes to reach a final agreement, Borrell emphasized his and his deputy’s readiness to facilitate and accelerate the process through communicating and consulting with all parties.

Borrell added, “I believe months of efforts should lead to a result and I will continue my efforts to bring the views of Iran and the United States closer to reach a point of agreement.”