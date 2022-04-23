Saturday, April 23, 2022
Iran envoy urges UN to swiftly stop Israel aggressions against Palestinians

By IFP Media Wire
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) has denounced deadly raids by Israeli forces against Palestinians in and around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds. He urged immediate action to halt the Tel Aviv aggression.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks during a Friday meeting of UN ambassadors from Muslim countries, in the presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The meeting focused on the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, by Israeli regime forces in recent days.

Delegates from Muslim nations once again highlighted the world body’s key role in achieving a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

Takht-Ravanchi demanded urgent action by the international community, especially the UN, in support of the Palestinian nation and an end to occupation and aggression by the Tel Aviv regime.

SourcePress TV

