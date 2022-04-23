Iran envoy urges UN to swiftly stop Israel aggressions against Palestinians

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks during a Friday meeting of UN ambassadors from Muslim countries, in the presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The meeting focused on the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, by Israeli regime forces in recent days.

Delegates from Muslim nations once again highlighted the world body’s key role in achieving a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

Takht-Ravanchi demanded urgent action by the international community, especially the UN, in support of the Palestinian nation and an end to occupation and aggression by the Tel Aviv regime.