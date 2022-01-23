Iran envoy rejects reports of Russia offer over temporary nuclear deal

“News that Russia has offered to sign a temporary nuclear deal with Iran is utterly false and it is a lie,” said Kazem Jalali.

He also dismissed as “media speculation” reports that Iran has called on Russia to stand up to Turkey, and that Russia has turned down the request.

He said such claims show Western media are not aware of the content of the recent talks between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“The achievements of President Raisi’s two-day trip to Moscow can be classified into three domains: Bilateral relations as well as regional and international cooperation,” said Jalali.

The top diplomat made the comment after some Western media claimed Russia had offered to sign a temporary nuclear agreement with Iran during recent discussions between the two presidents.

Russia is a signatory to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, and is engaged in talks with Tehran in Vienna to revive the agreement. The deal that was thrown into disarray following the US withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 under former president, Donald Trump.