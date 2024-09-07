Iran’s envoy says Pezeshkian to meet Putin in Russia’s Kazan

“I believe he will participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan. We are currently preparing for this visit so that it will be useful and successful for our bilateral relations,” Jalali said.

“As far as bilateral relations are concerned, a meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin is planned, as well as bilateral meetings with other leaders and with the Iranian community, and a speech at the summit,” he added.

Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2024, and it will continue until the end of the year with more than 200 events on a wide range of topics. The main event of the presidency will be the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024.

Iran joined the BRICS on January 1, 2024.