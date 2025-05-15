Thursday, May 15, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Iran environment chief: Crisis in Fars wetlands “tragic and unbearable”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Water Crisis

Head of Iran’s Department of Environment, Shina Ansari, has described the worsening condition of wetlands in Fars Province in south of the country as “tragic, alarming, and unbearable,” blaming four decades of neglect and failure to allocate environmental water rights.

Speaking at a meeting of the provincial Wetland Restoration Task Force on Thursday, Ansari criticized contradictory national policies that promote agricultural expansion while acknowledging water scarcity.

She said such inconsistency undermines effective water governance and contributes to the wetlands’ decline.

Referring to Bakhtegan Wetland, which was in relatively good condition in 1976, Ansari noted that it has now reached a critical state due to mismanagement and climate change.

She warned that continued disregard for ecological needs could worsen Iran’s drought crisis.

Ansari stressed the need to move restoration plans from paper to implementation, urging Fars officials to ensure ongoing oversight and submit progress reports to the national office.

She also highlighted the UNDP-supported international project for the restoration of Parishan Wetland, which involves local communities in sustainable management.

She emphasized that the current allocation of environmental water falls far short of legal targets outlined in Iran’s Development Plan, particularly the 10.7 billion cubic meters earmarked for such needs.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks