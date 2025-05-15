Iran environment chief: Crisis in Fars wetlands “tragic and unbearable”

Speaking at a meeting of the provincial Wetland Restoration Task Force on Thursday, Ansari criticized contradictory national policies that promote agricultural expansion while acknowledging water scarcity.

She said such inconsistency undermines effective water governance and contributes to the wetlands’ decline.

Referring to Bakhtegan Wetland, which was in relatively good condition in 1976, Ansari noted that it has now reached a critical state due to mismanagement and climate change.

She warned that continued disregard for ecological needs could worsen Iran’s drought crisis.

Ansari stressed the need to move restoration plans from paper to implementation, urging Fars officials to ensure ongoing oversight and submit progress reports to the national office.

She also highlighted the UNDP-supported international project for the restoration of Parishan Wetland, which involves local communities in sustainable management.

She emphasized that the current allocation of environmental water falls far short of legal targets outlined in Iran’s Development Plan, particularly the 10.7 billion cubic meters earmarked for such needs.