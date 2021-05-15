Iran Elections 2021: Larijani, Rafsanjani Sign Up to Run for President

Former speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ali Larijani and chairman of Tehran City Council Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani signed up to run for president in Iran’s June elections.

The two moderate candidates went to the Interior Ministry on Saturday morning to register.

Today is the last day of registration for presidential hopefuls.

Several prominent politicians including Ali Motahari, Mostafa Tajzadeh ane Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as well as military figures like Saeed Mohammad, Hossein Dehqan and Rostam Qassemi earlier registered their names to run for the position.