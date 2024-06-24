Iran election: Pezeshkian on the rise in opinion poll, turnout around 44%

The IPSA survey group said the number of people who said they would vote for presidential candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has climbed from 19.8 percent to 24.4 percent.

The survey also found that the number of those who would vote for Saeed Jalili and Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, both principlist, has decreased.

Accordingly, Jalili’s votes have fallen from 26.2 percent to 24 percent while Qalibaf’s has plunged from 19 percent to 14.7 percent.

The Iranian presidential election has been scheduled for June 28.

Six candidates are competing in the vote, with Pezeshkian as the only reformist.