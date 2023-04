Raisi on Monday accepted the resignation of Nouri and appointed Moradsahraei as the caretaker of the ministry.

Moradsahraei, 47, holds a Ph.D. in linguistics and serves as the dean of Farhangian University.

Following the delay in the payment of the teachers’ salaries, the president ordered First Vice President Mohammad Mokher to investigate into the case and deal with any probable malpractice.