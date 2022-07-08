Former Iran MP: Domestic, Israeli pressures on US block nuclear deal

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, former chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, in an interview with ISNA on Thursday, sounded optimistim that the marathon talks to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would eventually end in an agreement despite the bumpy road ahead, but added Iran should not meanwhile wait for the outcome and should take measures in line with its national interests.

Iran and the P 4+1 group of countries, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany have held several rounds of talks in Austria and most recently in Qatar in bid to revive the deal, paving the way for a possible US return to the agreement after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Boroujerdi rejected speculations that talks have ended without any results, saying, “We can declare that the negotiations have failed only when the parties reach the conclusion and declare that they have reached an impasse, but I don’t think we are at that stage yet.”

He further stressed that negotiations are the best way to get out of the deadlock by putting forward a strong logic.

Also referring to US President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to the Israeli-occupied territories and Saudi Arabia, the former Iranian lawmaker undermined reports that the tour is directly linked to Iran’s nuclear talks.