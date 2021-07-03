The secretary of Iran’s Coordination and Support Committee for Foreign Book Fairs says the country displayed nearly 1,200 book titles in Baghdad International Book Fair 2021, which was held in the Iraqi capital last month.

Iran Displays 1,200 Book Titles at Baghdad Book Fair

Mohammad Assadi Movhhed says the books were put on display by 10 Iranian publishers and covered such areas as humanities, art, culture, Persian language and literature, Iranian studies, tourism and religious teachings.

He said this was Iran’s first major presence in the book exhibition, adding that Iranian publishers also displayed university text books on Persian language and literature as well as humanities.

“Fortunately, visitors, especially university students from Iraq and other countries took up these books favourably,” he said.

Baghdad International Book Fair 2021 brought together 228 publishers from 14 countries, including Iran, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria and Sudan. The event was held with the slogan of “Homeland Book”.