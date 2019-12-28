Iran Dismisses Media Fuss over Australian Woman Inmate

Asked by reporters about certain Australian media reports on the status of Australian national Kylie Gilbert-Moore, Mousavi said on Saturday, “She has been arrested on a charge of violating Iran’s national security, and the competent court has also issued the appropriate ruling by observing all relevant laws.”

“Experience has shown that the Islamic Republic of Iran would not give in to the political and smear campaigns, and this Australian citizen (Moore-Gilbert) is serving her sentence while enjoying all legal rights, like any other convict with a judicial verdict,” he added.

“Public opinion would not forget the Australian government’s treatment of Ms. Negar Qods Kani, who was kept in custody without committing any crime and was treated in an inhuman manner for 28 months. Among the examples of treatment of Ms. Qods Kani that were against the law and human rights were leaving her to have a delivery in prison, separating the infant from the mother, turning down the request for house arrest in lieu of imprisonment, barring her from seeing her baby regularly, and finally violating the consular commitments by extraditing her to the US,” Mousavi noted.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a Melbourne University lecturer, has been in detention in Iran since October 2018.

Back in October, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne described her situation as “very complex”.