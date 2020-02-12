Iran Dismisses Israeli Threats, Warns of Harsh Response

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi dismissed the claims and threats from an official of the Zionist regime against Iran, stressing, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will show a crushing and regrettable response to any act of aggression or stupid measure from that regime (Israel) against our country’s interests in Syria and the region.”

He also highlighted the terrorist and occupying nature of the Zionist regime, adding, “The foundation and nature of this regime has been based upon the occupation of the Palestinian territory and the neighbouring states, upon carnage, plundering the assets (of other nations), terror and aggression over the past 70 years.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been present in Syria at the invitation and with the agreement of that country’s (Syria’s) government with the purpose of fighting against terrorism sponsored by the US and Israel, and our country will not hesitate for a moment over safeguarding its presence in Syria and defending its national security and regional interests, and will give a decisive and crushing response to any act of aggression or stupid move,” the spokesperson underlined.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will also prosecute the Quds-occupying regime (Israel) for its threats and warmongering comments at the international circles,” Mousavi concluded.

His comments came after the Zionist regime’s defense minister, Naftali Bennett, said his regime has taken responsibility for countering the Islamic Republic in Syria.

Speaking at a campaign event on Saturday, Bennett said Tel Aviv and Washington have agreed to work in tandem to block what he called Tehran’s efforts to create a corridor for transferring men and materiel through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon and the Mediterranean Sea.