Iran Dismisses Claim It Will Expel IAEA Inspectors If US Bans Not Lifted

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has rejected a senior lawmaker’s claim that international inspectors will be expelled from the country if the US sanctions are not lifted by February 21.

Speaking in a weekly press briefing on Monday, Khatibzadeh said the country will stop inspections beyond the Safeguards if the other parties fail to implement their commitments according to the legislation passed by the Parliament.

However, he added, that does not mean the expulsion of the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Strategic Action Plan passed by the Parliament is totally clear in that regard, Khatibzadeh noted.

His comments came after Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, a member of the Parliament’s Presiding Board, said the IAEA inspectors will be expelled by February 21 in line with the recent parliamentary act aimed at countering the US sanctions.

“Based on the Parliament’s legislation, if the United States fails to lift financial, banking and oil sanction by February 21, 2021, we will definitely expel IAEA inspectors from the country and we are sure to stop the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol,” said Amirabadi Farahani.

“This is the parliament’s law and the government is obliged to enforce it,” he added.