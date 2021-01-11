Iran Develops Software to Process Geotechnical Data

Iranian experts have developed software used to process data provided by precise geotechnical apparatuses.

The “Chidasoft” software was designed and installed on a dam and its power station for the first time in the country.

“When dams become operational, one of the most important issues is to control the stability and safety of such colossal structures,” said Qassem Basereh, the developer of the software.

“The present software has been designed to meet this ever-growing need in order to process data provided by precise geotechnical instruments and standardizing monitoring reports, and can turn into a single trend in drawing up such reports, which are the result of years of experience by engineers and top stability control experts,” he said.

He said only a handful of foreign companies possess the knowhow to develop such software, which is offered in an extremely protected manner.

He noted receiving any support for the software costs a lot, too.

“Moreover, given the existing sanctions, many of these companies are not ready to offer services and solve the existing problems,” said Basereh.