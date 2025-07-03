Iran’s Deputy Parl. speaker: IAEA chief ‘liar’, ‘Zionist agent’

Ali Nikzad said Grossi was behind fueling the Zionist regime’s recent military aggression against Iran through false reports.

Nikzad stated that during the 12-day war with the Israeli regime and the United States, over 260 Iranian lawmakers remained active in open and closed parliamentary sessions to ensure legislative and oversight functions continued.

He emphasized that Parliament had passed two “crucial and defensive” bills, one of which suspended the agency’s operations in Iran and barred IAEA inspectors and Grossi himself from entering the country.

Nikzad further condemned Grossi for facilitating Israel’s aggression through “false and provocative reports,” asserting that Iran will not allow the return of IAEA inspectors until the agency fulfills its legal obligations with transparency and fairness.

He also cited legislative action to regulate drone activity domestically and urged government bodies to accelerate post-war reconstruction efforts.