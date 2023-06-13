Iran deputy FM says held talks with delegates of France, Britain, Germany in UAE

In a tweet, Ali Bagheri-Kani, who also heads Iran’s nuclear negotiating team, said the discussions took place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in line with the Islamic Republic’s “diplomatic talks with regional and extra-regional countries.”

The three European countries are signatories to the multilateral 2015 Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, which has been in trouble due to the US’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018 under former President Donald Trump.

Talks over the revival of the deal have been at an impasse as the US President Joe Biden has been dragging its feet on lifting the anti-Iran sanctions and returning to Washington’s obligations.

The recent talks come as Iran and the US have been engaged in indirect negotiations via intermediaries on a revitalization of the nuclear agreement.