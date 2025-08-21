Iran denies security incident at Tabriz Air Base

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Army’s Public Relations Office said the large plume of smoke seen earlier in the day resulted from a fire at a municipal workshop near Azarbaijan Square, where piles of rubber and plastic materials had ignited.

The fire caused widespread concern among residents, prompting speculation about a possible security event at the nearby air base, with Israeli strikes on the country in June in hindsight .

Authorities stressed that the situation was quickly brought under control and that the incident posed no threat to public safety or military operations.

The statement added that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze and that any evidence of sabotage or deliberate arson will be handled with “firm legal measures.”

The Army also reassured the public that its forces remain on full alert, emphasizing their readiness to deliver a “decisive response” to any potential threat or hostile action.