Iran defense minister says Israel presence in Persian Gulf leads to insecurity

Ashtiani was speaking at a meeting with Commander of Oman’s Navy Admir Saif bin Nasser al-Harby in Tehran.

Ashtiani added that the Zionist regime seeks to legitimize itself by sowing divisions among regional countries. Iran’s defense minister also referred to US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to the West Asia region. He said the trip cannot create stability and lasting security in the region and “we view his visit as provocative.”

Ashtiani maintained that Western governments seek to sell weapons to regional governments by portraying Iran as a threat.

He also noted that Iran and Oman have common strategic, security and economic interests and should constantly hold consultations over defense and military issues.

The defense chief added that maritime cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Oman has always been the driver of defense ties between Tehran and Muscat and joint naval rescue drills for fighting human and drug trafficking, terrorism and piracy can be diverse.

Ashtiani said Iran’s defense ministry stands ready to transfer technical maritime know-how to Oman.

In the meeting, the commander of Oman’s Navy said extra-regional countries only think about their own interests and that’s why they are in West Asia and the Persian Gulf.

Harby noted that only regional countries must provide security for the region.

He added that many world countries covet this part of the world and security cooperation between Iran and Oman can hinder their negative activity.