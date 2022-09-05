Iran blasts deadly terror attack on Russia mission in Kabul

Kanaani expressed sympathy with the Russian government and the families of the two diplomats in Kabul as well as the families of the Afghan people killed as a result of this act of terror.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman further demanded Afghan officials take more serious measures to provide security for foreign embassies and diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

At least eight people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday.

The dead include two employees of the embassy, the Russian foreign ministry confirmed.

The attack is the first on a foreign mission in Afghanistan since the Taliban swept to power in August 2021.