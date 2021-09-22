Iran Covid deaths continue downward trend

Iran’s Covid-19 downward trend in deaths, infections and hospitalizations continued with authorities saying 286 people died of the disease from Tuesday to Wednesday. The fatalities were down 93 compared with a day before.

Meanwhile, 17,433 more people tested positive for Covid-19 since Tuesday.

Iran’s Covid kill count now stands at 118,191 while the total caseload is 5,477,229. Iranian healthcare workers have stepped up their fight against the potentially deadly disease over the past few weeks.

There has been a huge rise in the number of vaccination places across the country. And people are getting their jabs round the clock countrywide.

Meanwhile, all people over 18 can get inoculated.

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi on Tuesday said the government is going to partially or wholly lift some Covid-related restrictions like traveling or nighttime driving bans in the next two weeks.

Officials also say the entire population will be vaccinated in a few months.