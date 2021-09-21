Iran Covid death toll rises to 117,905

Covid-19 has killed 379 more people in Iran. That’s according to official figures from the country’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

The fatalities happened in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 17,564 more people tested positive for Covid-19 since Monday. Iran’s Covid kill count now stands at 117,905 while the total caseload is 5,459,796. Iranian healthcare workers have stepped up their fight against the deadly virus over the past few weeks.

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi says 45 million have so far been vaccinated against Covid. That translates into more than 50 percent of the population.

Einollahi added that the figure will increase to 70 percent in the coming weeks.

The health minister also said the government is going to partially or wholly lift some Covid-related restrictions like traveling or nighttime driving bans in the next two weeks.