Iranian engineer resigns from Google in protest against “complicity in Israeli crimes”

Alireza Zakeri, a gold medalist of the Computer Olympiad and a graduate of the Tahean-based Sharif University of Technology and the University of British Columbia, posted a message on Sunday on his Linkedin account, writing “I’m happy to announce that I have left Google!”

“Why happy, even though I was working on exciting projects with talented coworkers? Because this decision reflects my values. After learning about Google’s involvement in Project Nimbus, I voiced my concerns for several months. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of many employees, leadership chose to maintain its stance and dismiss our collective concerns,” part of his message read.

Nimbus is a cloud computing project that is widely reported to be serving the Israeli regime and its military forces to target Palestinians.

Around 44,000 Palestinians have been slaughtered by the Israeli army since it started its military campaign in Gaza on October 7, 2023. More than 100,000 Gazans have been injured during that period.