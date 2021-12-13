Iran Covid: Daily death toll falls below 50

Iran’s Health Ministry says Covid deaths in the country have fallen below 50 for the first time in 566 days.

Healthy Ministry figures on Monday shows that 42 people died of the disease over the past 24.

The total Covid fatalities stand at 130,764. The number of new cases and hospitalizations also decreased considerably. Since Sunday, 2706 new infections of Covid were logged including 442 hospitalizations.

The total caseload is 6,157,519 people. The majority of them, that is, 5,975,404 people have recovered from Covid.

The downward trend in Covid deaths and injections has not dissuaded authorities from pressing ahead with the nationwide vaccination campaign. The total number of doses administered in Iran is now 111,084,738 doses. The doses include 2,745,192 booster shots.

Currently there are no red zones in Iran in terms of Covid risk while 321 cities and towns are marked blue, the lowest level of danger from the disease. Meanwhile, 8 cities are orange and 119 ones are yellow.