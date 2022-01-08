Saturday, January 8, 2022
Iran covid: 26 killed, vaccination going on

By IFP Editorial Staff

Downward trend in Covid deaths, infections largely holds in Iran while the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues nationwide.

The number of triple-vaxxed people in the country is inching toward the 10 million mark.

Health Ministry figures show that until Saturday, January 8, 9,841,553 people received their third dose of Covid vaccine also known as the booster shot.

The total number vaccine doses administered so far stands at 122,434,219. The vaccination drive that was rolled out last summer is credited with the current downward trend in Coronavirus deaths and infections.

Official figures show that 26 people died from Friday to Saturday. 701 new cases were also recorded. The cases include 168 hospitalizations.

These figures are way lower than the peak of the 5th wave of Covid that hit Iran several months ago.

At the time, daily fatalities reached as many as 800 with many hospitals in Tehran and other cities having reached capacity.

Despite the downward trend, a member of Iran’s National Headquarters Against COVID-19 on Friday warned against complacency or relaxation of health protocols, adding that it’s likely the new Covid strain dubbed Omicron will invade Iran in the coming weeks.

