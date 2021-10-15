Iran Covid-19 daily deaths fall below 200 again

Iran’s Health Ministry has reported 197 new deaths from the coronavirus across the country.

The latest figures released on Friday show that over 11,800 new infection cases have been identified.

Iran has moved past the peak of its fifth wave of Covid-19 hitting the country in the recent months, but the number of deaths is still hovering around 200.

On Thursday, Iran reported 223 coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours.

Iran, which has accelerated its vaccination campaign over the past months, has so far administered over 70 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Despite the intensified inoculation program, there are fears that a sixth wave of the deadly respiratory disease could be looming.

Based on official figures, over 123,000 Iranians have lost their lives to the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. Many say the toll is higher than the official figures.