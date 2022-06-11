Saturday, June 11, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Iran Covid: 6 killed, daily caseload decreases in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry on Saturday said Covid had killed 6 people in the past 24 hours. This comes as the Friday death toll from Covid was zero.

Saturday’s daily caseload was however 56 including 11 hospitalizations.

The 6-fold increase in the number of deaths on Saturday is still considered as low compared with the peak of the latest wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran.

During the peak of the disease several months ago, as many as 700 people died daily and over 50,000 people contracted the virus.

Despite Iran’s success in containing the Coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has warned Iranians that the disease has not been completely eradicated yet.

Einollahi urged people to get their booster shots, observe health protocols and avoid underestimating the virus

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks