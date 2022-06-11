Iran Covid: 6 killed, daily caseload decreases in 24 hours

Saturday’s daily caseload was however 56 including 11 hospitalizations.

The 6-fold increase in the number of deaths on Saturday is still considered as low compared with the peak of the latest wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran.

During the peak of the disease several months ago, as many as 700 people died daily and over 50,000 people contracted the virus.

Despite Iran’s success in containing the Coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has warned Iranians that the disease has not been completely eradicated yet.

Einollahi urged people to get their booster shots, observe health protocols and avoid underestimating the virus