Iran Constructing Sci-Tech Park at iLand City

Work is underway to construct a science and technology park in the newly-established commercial and entertainment township of iLand, southwest of Tehran.

Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari visited the site of the park to see for himself the process of its construction.

“The potential created to build a sci-tech park has given fresh impetus to the trend of the formation of a smart city,” he said.

He added the Science and Technology Department of the President’s Office supports the development of knowledge-based infrastructure in the country.

“The purpose of this visit was to offer support to the development of innovation and technology ecosystem for companies and individuals who take steps towards solving problems of society through innovative services and solutions,” he noted.

He said the department is seriously making efforts to establish knowledge-based companies, technological units and creative industries at the sci-tech park.

“By supporting this complex, we try to help further develop the potential of smart cities and set the stage for the development of advanced technologies in this atmosphere,” the vice president said.

Located 35 km southwest of Tehran, the iLand commercial and entertainment township covering 1,400 hectares of land includes resort, residential and technological facilities. Part of the complex is allotted to the Iranians’ Sci-Tech Park.