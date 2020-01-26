Iran Congratulates India on Republic Day

In his messages, Rouhani expressed hope that given the potentialities and capabilities, relations and collaborations between Tehran and New Delhi will be enhanced in every area and in line with the two nations’ interests.

“I hope that given the extensive cultural-historical commonalities, and the history of collaborations, we will witness development of ties between the two countries in each and every area,” Rouhani said.

Wishing Indian people “prosperity and happiness,” Rouhani said that “the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, enjoying ancient cultures and civilizations, have had a golden age of mutual ties behind them.”

Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India.

The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949, and came into effect on 26 January 1950 with a democratic government system, completing the country’s transition towards becoming an independent republic.

26 January was chosen as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1929 when Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by the British Regime.