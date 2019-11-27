Iran Condoles with Albania over Deadly Quake

In a statement on Wednesday, Mousavi also sympathized with the Albanian nation, government, and those hurt in this tragic incident.

The magnitude-6.4 tremor struck 34km (21 miles) north-west of the Albanian capital of Tirana, as people slept in their beds during the early hours of Tuesday.

So far, the strong quake has killed 26 people and injured 650.

Most of the deaths occurred in the coastal city of Durres and the town of Thumane, close to the epicentre.

Hundreds spent the night in tents, some slept in cars, as aftershocks continue.

Some 500 shocks have been felt since the initial quake hit at 03:54 local time (02:54 GMT) on Tuesday. Search teams have arrived from a number of European countries to help find survivors.