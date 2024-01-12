Iran condemns US, Britain’s bombing of Yemen as ‘arbitrary move’

Kanaani added that the military raids were in line with the US and Britain’s full support for Israel’s “war crimes” against the Palestinian nation in Gaza and the West Bank during the past hundred days.

Kanaani warned, “The arbitrary attacks will have no result other than fuelling insecurity and instability in the region.”

The spokesperson said, while the Zionist regime continues its strikes and war crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the US and the UK are trying to distract the attention of the people in the world from Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

Kanaani warned of the repercussions of repeating such arbitrary attacks on regional and international peace and security.

He called on the international community to act responsibly and stop the spread of the war, instability and insecurity in the region.

The United States and the United Kingdom launched air strikes against what they call Houthi targets, including “logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage” in Yemen, following a spate of attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea region.

The Yemeni Houthis, in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza and the West Bank, facing Israel’s onslaught, have recently targetted Israel-bound vessels.