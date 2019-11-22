Iran Condemns EU’s Interference in Its Internal Affairs

In remarks on Thursday, Mousavi deplored recent remarks by Maja Kocijancic, EU’s spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, as interference in the internal affairs of Iran and said the European countries had better deal with their own internal problems first, which are leading to widespread arrests and growing discontent across Europe.

“What should be addressed first and foremost regarding Iran is that Europe should be held accountable for not honoring its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and for backing the US sanctions and economic terrorism against the Iranian nation…,” said Mousavi.

Instead of making meddlesome remarks and defending “the thugs and vandals” in Iran, the EU should meet its JCPOA commitments, he noted.