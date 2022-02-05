Saturday, February 5, 2022
Iran-China trade hits $14.8bn in 2021

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

Trade between Iran and China, in 2021, hovered around $ 14.8 billion, of which $6.5 billion accounted for the latter’s imports from its trade partner.

According to China’s Customs Office, transactions between the two countries showed a less-than-one-percent drop during the 12-month-period over the previous year (2020) when the figure crossed the 14.9-billion-dollar mark.

China’s imports from Iran grew more than 1% in 2021 year on year, reaching $6.5 billion.

China had imported over $6.4 billion worth of goods from Iran in 2020.

Nevertheless, China’s exports to Iran saw a nearly 2% decline between January to December 2021, hitting $8.3 billion.

China had exported to Iran $8.5 billion worth of goods the previous year.

