Iran-China trade hits $14.8bn in 2021

According to China’s Customs Office, transactions between the two countries showed a less-than-one-percent drop during the 12-month-period over the previous year (2020) when the figure crossed the 14.9-billion-dollar mark.

China’s imports from Iran grew more than 1% in 2021 year on year, reaching $6.5 billion.

China had imported over $6.4 billion worth of goods from Iran in 2020.

Nevertheless, China’s exports to Iran saw a nearly 2% decline between January to December 2021, hitting $8.3 billion.

China had exported to Iran $8.5 billion worth of goods the previous year.