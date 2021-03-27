Iran, China Sign Document on 25-Year Strategic Cooperation

Top diplomats from Tehran and Beijing have signed the “Document of Comprehensive Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China”.

The document, which is a roadmap for 25-year strategic cooperation between the two countries, was signed in a ceremony on Saturday, March 27, 2021, attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tehran.

“The document focuses on the capacities and perspectives for bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various areas including economic and cultural fields, among others,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We believe this document will further contribute to the continued development and comprehensive partnership of Iran and China, and will bring about prosperity for the two nations,” it added.

In 2016, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China issued a joint statement on comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries, and agreed to sign the plan for comprehensive cooperation.

Wang Yi, who arrived in Tehran on Friday, earlier held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Ali Larijani, the Iranian Leader’s point man on China.