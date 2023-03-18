Iran, China, Russia wrap up military drills in Sea of Oman

The maneuvers, officially named “Combined Maritime Security Belt exercise 2023,” came to a close on Saturday.

During the maneuvers, naval forces of Iran’s Army and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) joined those of China and Russia in practicing a variety of maritime military operations.

Among other operations, the participants practiced confronting maritime terror activities and responding to fire on vessels.

Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani said friendly and allied countries had been invited to join the maneuvers since last year, and some of them responded to attend as observers to the drills.

These countries will be joining the next round of the drills next year, said the Navy commander, adding, “We expect that the number of the participating states and vessels will increase next year.”

“Maritime security has been achieved in the region and our neighbors have also felt the difference. Today, they know their [real] benefactors and brothers,” he added.

The three countries held similar drills last year and in 2019, in what was widely seen as a show of unity against the United States.