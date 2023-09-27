Iran, China weigh plans for construction of nuclear power plants

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, met with deputy head of China’s Atomic Energy Authority on Monday on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference in the Austrian capital Vienna and talked about closer cooperation in the nuclear industry, including construction of power plants.

Also on Monday, Eslami met with the Venezuelan representative to help improve relations between the two countries, hit by Western-imposed sanctions, especially in the field of the nuclear technology.

In the meeting with Venezuelan Minister of Science and Technology Gabriela Jimenez, the AEOI chief stressed on cooperation in the field of nuclear medicine, including radiopharmaceuticals.

Earlier in the day, Eslami met with the head of Russia’s state nuclear firm Rosatom as well as the Brazilian delegation to promote Iran’s atomic cooperation with other countries.