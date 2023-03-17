Iran, China and Russia being naval drills

The three countries say the exercises code-named Naval Security Belt Combined War-game 2023 will help deepen practical cooperation between their navies.

During the drills which Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said maritime security chiefly forms the basis of the joint naval exercises.

He noted that Iranian naval forces view the safety of maritime navigation throughout the world as highly important.

According to Admiral Irani, a key objective of the exercises is to combat maritime terrorism.

These are the third drills Iran, China and Russia are conducting.