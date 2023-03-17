Friday, March 17, 2023
type here...
Foreign PolicySecurityIFP ExclusiveSelected

Iran, China and Russia being naval drills

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran, China and Russia being naval drills

Chinese, Iranian and Russian naval forces start joint drills in the Gulf of Oman.

The three countries say the exercises code-named Naval Security Belt Combined War-game 2023 will help deepen practical cooperation between their navies.

During the drills which Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said maritime security chiefly forms the basis of the joint naval exercises.

He noted that Iranian naval forces view the safety of maritime navigation throughout the world as highly important.

According to Admiral Irani, a key objective of the exercises is to combat maritime terrorism.

These are the third drills Iran, China and Russia are conducting.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks