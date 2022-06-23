Iran FM to Chinese counterpart: Tehran ready for deal in Vienna

Amirabdollahian said Iran is in good faith ready for a lasting deal that would preserve the interests of the Iranian people.

He further described the recent anti-Iran resolution at the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors unconstructive.

The Iranian foreign minister also thanked China for inviting Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi to attend the upcoming summit of the BRICS grouping.

He welcomed China’s initiative for global development and security and expressed hope that during Beijing’s presidency at BRICS, ties between Iran and China will further expand.

Wang Yi for his part welcomed President Raisi’s participation in the BRICS summit, saying the meeting is aimed at shifting attention to emerging markets and economic solidarity among developing countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chinese foreign minister reaffirmed his country’s opposition to unilateralism and said a strategic partnership with Iran will be useful and constructive for both nations.

Wang Yi also once again declared China’s support for the Vienna talks and voiced hope that diplomay will pay off in the negotiations.