Iran’s capital gets fresh snowfall amid air pollution

The snowfalls, which started in the early hours of the day, are expected to last until Friday, with experts predicting that the downpours may lead to a slight boost in the capital city’s air quality.

With the fall in temperatures, Tehran residents have been breathing air with poor quality for several days.

The air quality index for the city of more than 8 million stood at 144 on Thursday, which means it is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly and those suffering from rare diseases.

The figure was down from 200 a day earlier.

Schools and universities in Tehran have canceled in-person classes due to alarming levels of air pollution over the past days, with health officials calling for remote working shifts for government employees and reduced working hours.

Hamed Yazdi, the director of Tehran’s Crisis Management Department, said on Wednesday evening that the air pollution will continue to grip the capital in the days to come due to a lack of wind blow.