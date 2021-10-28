Iran Calls on UNSC to Make Israel End Occupation of Syria’s Golan

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi has urged the UN Security Council to force the Israeli regime into ending its occupation of Syrian territory.

“The UN Security Council should discharge its responsibility and make Israel end its occupation of Golan Heights and immediately stop its aggression against Syria,” said Majid Takht-Ravanchi at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria developments.

“The Israeli regime’s aggression and destabilizing moves amount to flagrant violation of international law and threatens regional and international peace and security,” he said.

“The assassination of Syrian citizen Madhat Saleh on October 16, 2021 inside Syria by Israeli snipers from Golan Heights was among Israel’s latest adventuristic moves,” the top diplomat added.

“We condemn this criminal act as well as all cases of violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Israeli regime, and stress Syria’s intrinsic right to defend itself at the right time and in the right place of its own choosing,” he added.

“We also condemn the terrorist attack in Damascus on October 20 which took the lives of 14 people and wounded several others. Such acts of terror once again show that fight against all terrorist groups should continue relentlessly,” Takht-Ravanchi said.

He further underlined the need to redouble efforts to allay the sufferings of Syrian people by sending in humanitarian aid and supporting the country’s reconstruction.

He further appreciated attempts by UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Otto Pedersen with regards to the holding of the sixth meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.