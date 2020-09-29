Iran, Bulgaria to Boost Transport Cooperation

Tehran and Sofia are to forge closer cooperation in the domains of economy, the transit of goods and transportation.

In a meeting between Iranian Minister of Roads and Transportation Mohammad Eslami and Bulgaria’s new Ambassador to Tehran, the two sides underlined the need to implement agreements reached by the two countries in the 19th meeting of the Iran-Bulgaria Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

The Iranian minister thanked Bulgaria for cooperating well to facilitate the transportation of goods via road, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He urged both sides to enhance their rail transport cooperation, especially the resumption of charter flights and working together closely in other economic and trade domains.

They two sides also agreed to convene a committee in the future to implement already reached agreements.