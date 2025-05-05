Iran showcases new ballistic missile

Unveiled on Sunday, Qassem Basir has been developed as an upgraded version of the Martyr Haj Qassem ballistic missile.

According to military officials, the missile has undergone significant modifications to its warhead design, enabling it to maneuver more effectively and evade missile defense systems.

Qassem Basir is equipped with a thermal imaging guidance system, enhancing its precision and making it resistant to electronic warfare.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said that the new missile was successfully launched from over 1,200 kilometers away, striking its designated target precisely, without deviation or reliance on GPS navigation.

Nasirzadeh emphasized that the missile has been enhanced both in terms of guidance and maneuverability, allowing it to bypass layered defense systems.

He noted that during testing, intense electronic interference was applied against the missile, yet it remained unaffected.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the defense minister criticized Washington for sending contradictory signals—expressing openness to negotiations on one hand while threatening military action on the other.

Nasirzadeh pointed out that Iran has never initiated a war and will not start one in the future. However, he warned that the country would respond decisively if attacked.

In the event of military aggression by the United States or Israel, the minister stated that Iran would target their interests, bases, and personnel wherever deemed necessary.

Additionally, the defense minister announced the successful testing of a new ballistic missile, developed based on experience from True Promise operations 1 and 2—massive missile strikes launched by the Iranian Armed Forces against the Israeli regime last year.

Iran has said that its military capabilities, including its missile program, are non-negotiable.