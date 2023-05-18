Iran rejects Azerbaijan claims over “Tehran involvement in coup plot”

Azerbaijan Republic has recently arrested nine Azeri nationals, accusing them of having links to Iranian secret services and plotting to stage a coup and assassination operations in the Cacause Republic.

“Unfortunately, the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been arresting and detaining its citizens for some time on false accusations and claims of connection with Iranian institutions,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday.

Kanaani rejected the claims of any official or unofficial connection between these individuals with Iran, and said, “The connections between the citizens of the two countries are emotional, historical, religious and even familial, and the government of Azerbaijan should not securitize its citizens’ deep historical ties and attribute them to the neighbors.”

“Dealing with citizens who commit wrongdoings and break laws is the natural right of all governments, but arresting and imprisoning a large number of citizens under the claim of ties to Iran is unacceptable,” he added.”