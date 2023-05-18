Thursday, May 18, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySecuritySelected

Iran rejects Azerbaijan claims over “Tehran involvement in coup plot”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

The spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry has rejected a "chain of allegations" leveled by security services and the prosecutor’s office of the Republic of Azerbaijan against Iran including Tehran's involvement in "a coup plot" in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Republic has recently arrested nine Azeri nationals, accusing them of having links to Iranian secret services and plotting to stage a coup and assassination operations in the Cacause Republic.

“Unfortunately, the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been arresting and detaining its citizens for some time on false accusations and claims of connection with Iranian institutions,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday.

Kanaani rejected the claims of any official or unofficial connection between these individuals with Iran, and said, “The connections between the citizens of the two countries are emotional, historical, religious and even familial, and the government of Azerbaijan should not securitize its citizens’ deep historical ties and attribute them to the neighbors.”

“Dealing with citizens who commit wrongdoings and break laws is the natural right of all governments, but arresting and imprisoning a large number of citizens under the claim of ties to Iran is unacceptable,” he added.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks