Iran calls on Azerbaijan to avoid politicizing attack on Azeri mission

Nasser Kanaani reacted to Azerbaijan President Elham Aliyev’s comments who accused Iran of having a hand in the incident.

Kanaani said Azerbaijan should not use the issue for propaganda purposes.

One embassy staff was killed in an armed attack on the Azeri embassy in Tehran on January 27.

Kanaani added that the media scheme which is aimed at non-legal interpretations of the incident is not a constructive move toward legal and judicial pursuit of the case.

He noted that just as relevant Iranian officials have reiterated time and again, the issue is running its legal course.

Kanaani said all aspects of this bitter incident are being reviewed and investigated carefully and in a specialized manner.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share the results of its probe with the Azeri side.