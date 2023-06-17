Saturday, June 17, 2023
Iran atomic organization rejects media reports on installation of IAEA cameras at Natanz enrichment site

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) rejects erroneous media reports on the re-installation of 10 cameras of the UN nuclear watchdog at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in the central city of Isfahan.

In a statement on Friday, the Iranian nuclear authority said its spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, recently announced the reactivation of the cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at a facility in Isfahan.

In in the interview, Kamalvandi described the site as a “centrifuge manufacturing facility.”

The statement said some media outlets have mistakenly identified the site as Natanz.

It explained, “In this video interview, which is also available in full, Kamalvandi talked about the installation of cameras in Isfahan; however, in only one part of the interview, ‘Natanz’ was mentioned by mistake instead of ‘Isfahan facilities,’ and some media also mistakenly reported the installation of cameras in Natanz facilities.”

This is while there are basically no monitoring cameras active at the Martyr Ahmadi Roshan (Natanz) enrichment facility as part of the agreement between Iran and the IAEA, the statement clarifies.

