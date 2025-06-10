Iran atomic chief denies IAEA director’s claims: “No one said we’d build a bomb if attacked”

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, dismissed recent remarks by Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calling them “psychological warfare” and politically motivated.

Speaking to Iran’s IRIB state TV, Eslami criticized Grossi for suggesting that Iran might pursue nuclear weapons if its facilities were attacked by Israel.

The remarks came after Grossi, speaking to i24 News and The Jerusalem Post, warned that an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities could push Tehran closer to developing nuclear weapons, claiming Iranian officials had cautioned him about the potential consequences of a strike.

“Grossi has revealed himself as part of the long-standing campaign of psychological operations against Iran,” Eslami said, saying international organizations have turned into the “tools of dominant powers” under Israeli influence.

He asserted that Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful and compliant with international law.

Emphatically denying any intent to develop atomic weapons, Eslami stated, “No one in Iran has said we would build a bomb if attacked.”

He reiterated that Iran’s nuclear activities are transparent and within IAEA safeguards, dismissing Grossi’s warnings as inflammatory.